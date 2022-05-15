The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has split with a breakaway group, claiming to be the `real` organisation, appointing the sitting vice-president Rajesh Chauhan as the new chief. The group also said that it has removed Naresh Tikait from the president`s post and so has BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait. The development took place on the death anniversary of BKU founder Mahendra Singh Tikait in Lucknow. Rajesh Chauhan told reporters that the Tikait brothers were trying to politicise the organisation which was unacceptable to farmers.

"We are an apolitical organisation and will remain so," said Chauhan.

"Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait will be the leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) but we have decided to form a separate union that will be 'Bharatiya Kisan Union Non-political'," Rajesh Singh Chauhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"For the last eight to nine months, we had a difference of opinion, due to which we explained to them many times and our ideological difference was the reason for this," Rajesh Singh Chauhan said.

"We wanted to go without any platform which is political and work in the interest of the farmer. We changed our path and will expand this organization from state to country level, after a few days we will hold a press conference in Delhi," he added.

No comments were available from Rakesh Tikait.