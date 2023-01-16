Revolutionary socialist leader Che Guevara's daughter to visit Kolkata after over 20 years

Kolkata: Aleida Guevara, the medical daughter of revolutionary socialist leader Che Guevara, is due to visit Bengal after nearly 24 years. Aleida will arrive with her daughter Estefania Machin Guevara, an economics professor, and will stay for two days on January 20 and 21. A series of events have been organised to show solidarity with Cuba and to honour the two women.

Soumendranath (Anjan) Bera, general secretary of All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO), said, "On January 20, Aleida and Estefania will take part in a few events in Baranagar in the afternoon.

An interactive session with academics at Jadavpur University is planned, followed by a cultural presentation at the open-air theatre, where the couple will be honoured. A public gathering will be held at College Square on January 21. The two women will be honoured once more, and an IPTA-produced grand choir will perform. Che's daughter and grandchildren will also travel to Chandernagore.

On January 21, they will also meet with doctors at Moulali Yuva Kendra. Bera added that all segments of society had actively participated. Ashok Nath Basu, the vice-chancellor of JU and an AIPSO member, recalled how the revolutionary influenced him as a young man. "From Che's daughter Aleida, it will be a terrific opportunity to learn about Cuba's public health policy and various anti-imperialist mass activities," he stated.

Another member, actor Bimal Chakraborty, believes it will pave the path for cultural connections between the two countries. Writer Shyamal Sengupta stated the city will "witness a historical moment".