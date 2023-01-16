topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SOCIALIST LEADER CHE GUEVARA

Revolutionary socialist leader Che Guevara's daughter to visit Kolkata after over 20 years

An interactive session with academics at Jadavpur University is planned, followed by a cultural presentation at the open-air theatre, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Revolutionary socialist leader Che Guevara's daughter to visit Kolkata after over 20 years

Kolkata: Aleida Guevara, the medical daughter of revolutionary socialist leader Che Guevara, is due to visit Bengal after nearly 24 years. Aleida will arrive with her daughter Estefania Machin Guevara, an economics professor, and will stay for two days on January 20 and 21. A series of events have been organised to show solidarity with Cuba and to honour the two women.

Soumendranath (Anjan) Bera, general secretary of All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO), said, "On January 20, Aleida and Estefania will take part in a few events in Baranagar in the afternoon.

An interactive session with academics at Jadavpur University is planned, followed by a cultural presentation at the open-air theatre, where the couple will be honoured. A public gathering will be held at College Square on January 21. The two women will be honoured once more, and an IPTA-produced grand choir will perform. Che's daughter and grandchildren will also travel to Chandernagore.

On January 21, they will also meet with doctors at Moulali Yuva Kendra. Bera added that all segments of society had actively participated. Ashok Nath Basu, the vice-chancellor of JU and an AIPSO member, recalled how the revolutionary influenced him as a young man. "From Che's daughter Aleida, it will be a terrific opportunity to learn about Cuba's public health policy and various anti-imperialist mass activities," he stated.

 Another member, actor Bimal Chakraborty, believes it will pave the path for cultural connections between the two countries. Writer Shyamal Sengupta stated the city will "witness a historical moment".

Live Tv

socialist leader Che GuevaraJadavpur UniversityAIPSO MemberKolkata

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?