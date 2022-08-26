New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday (August 26, 2022) lauded BJP leader and his former party colleague Khushbu Sundar over her tweet criticising the early release of Bilkin Bano case convicts. All eleven convicts, who were facing life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, were granted an early release by the Gujarat government earlier this month. The BJP leader while criticising the move said it is an insult to humankind and womanhood if those involved in the brutality with her are allowed to roam free.

"A woman who is raped, assaulted, brutalised and her soul scarred for life must get justice. No man who has been involved in it should go free. If he does so, it's an insult to humankind and womanhood. #BilkisBano or any woman, needs support, beyond politics n ideologies. Period,” Khushbu Sundar said in a tweet.

Praising the BJP leader, Shashi Tharoor said he's proud to see the BJP leader standing up for the "right thing, rather than the right wing."

"Hear hear, @khushsundar! Proud to see you standing up for the right thing, rather than the right wing," Tharoor said retweeting the post of Ms Sundar, a former Congress leader.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a notice on the Gujarat government on a plea challenging the remission of the 11 convicts. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath sought a response from the Gujarat government and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.