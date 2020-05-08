Riyaz Naikoo encounter: Restrictions tightened across Kashmir to maintain law and order

Srinagar: Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed across the Kashmir valley on Friday to maintain law and order as authorities apprehend street protests against the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces.

Concertina wires and heavy deployment of security force personnel dotted the roads around densely populated areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley to ensure that only people with movement passes were out of their homes, officials said.

They said while the government is strictly enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown, the additional restrictions were imposed on Friday to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday, prompting authorities to snap mobile telephony and Internet services in the valley.

Restrictions were also imposed in most parts of the valley including Srinagar city soon after the news about Naikoo's killing spread.

A civilian was killed and 15 others were injured in clashes with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, hours after Naikoo and his associate were killed on Wednesday.