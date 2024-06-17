RizeAMC And Infinite Beacon Financial Services Forge Collaboration To Revolutionise Institutional Investing

In a groundbreaking move, Singapore-based RizeAMC has joined forces with Pune's Infinite Beacon Financial Services to expand its crypto and asset class offerings specifically tailored for institutional clients. This strategic collaboration is set to revolutionise the financial services landscape by combining the innovative strengths of both companies, including the introduction of a social trading platform. Infinite Beacon Financial Services will hence be powered by RizeAMC Singapore.

Uniting Expertise For Enhanced Offerings

RizeAMC, renowned for its cutting-edge thematic and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investment solutions, is looking to diversify its portfolio with digital assets. Infinite Beacon Financial Services, a leader in tailored financial solutions in India, brings its extensive market knowledge and advanced service capabilities to the table. This collaboration is a perfect synergy, leveraging RizeAMC’s innovative approaches with Infinite Beacon Financial Services’ robust market presence.

Broadening Crypto Investment Horizons

One of the focal points of this collaboration is to significantly enhance the cryptocurrency investment options available to institutional clients. With the increasing mainstream adoption of digital currencies, the collaboration aims to offer comprehensive and secure investment solutions, including crypto ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) and diversified crypto portfolios.

"We are excited to collaborate with Infinite Beacon Financial Services to provide our institutional clients with innovative and secure crypto investment options," stated a spokesperson from RizeAMC. This sentiment is echoed by Infinite Beacon Financial Services’ founder, Navnath Awatade, who emphasizes the importance of transparent and informed investing. Client Sandeep Darekar shared, "The process is very transparent, and I get to learn a lot through their detailed explanations and updates."

Infinite Beacon Financial Services’ advanced CRM system and compliance as an FIU-registered entity ensure that the investment process is secure and straightforward. This transparency builds trust and confidence among clients, which is crucial in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

Introducing a Social Trading Platform

As part of their commitment to innovation, RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services will also launch a social trading platform. This platform will allow institutional clients to observe and replicate the trades of experienced investors, thereby democratising access to successful trading strategies. The social trading platform aims to foster a community of informed investors who can share insights and strategies, further enhancing the overall investment experience.

Diversifying Into Multiple Asset Classes

Beyond cryptocurrencies, the collaboration will also focus on expanding the range of traditional and alternative asset classes available to institutional clients. This includes equities, bonds, real estate, private equity, and hedge funds. By combining their resources, RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services can offer a broad spectrum of investment opportunities that cater to the varied needs of institutional investors.

Commitment To Innovation And Security

Innovation and security are at the heart of this collaboration. Both companies are committed to integrating advanced technologies to enhance their investment strategies and ensure the highest levels of asset security. This includes the utilisation of blockchain technology for greater transparency and the implementation of sophisticated risk management tools to protect investments.

"We are thrilled to join hands with RizeAMC. This collaboration allows us to offer our clients access to a wider range of high-quality investment products and innovative financial solutions. Together, we aim to set new standards in the industry," said Navnath Awatade.

Setting New Industry Benchmarks

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the financial services industry. By combining their strengths, RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for diversified and innovative investment solutions among institutional clients. The expanding market for digital assets and alternative investments presents substantial opportunities, and this collaboration is poised to deliver exceptional value.

The strategic alliance between RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services is set to redefine institutional investing by offering comprehensive, transparent, and secure investment options. This collaboration is not just about expanding product offerings but creating an ecosystem where institutional clients can access a variety of investments backed by thorough research and strategic insights.

In conclusion, the collaboration between RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services marks a transformative moment in the financial services sector. Their combined expertise and commitment to innovation and security will drive new standards in institutional investing. As they move forward together, RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services are poised to lead the charge in the evolving world of digital and traditional assets.

