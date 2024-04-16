New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar and said that the party is "the biggest face of jungle Raj and alleged that the party gave the state nothing but lawlessness and corruption.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Gaya Pm modi said, "RJD has ruled Bihar for several years but they don't have the guts to discuss the work done by their government. RJD is the biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar...RJD has given only two things to Bihar - jungle raj and Bhrashtachar."

Further escalating his attack on Lalu Yadav-led RJD, Modi alleged that under the opposition's rule kidnapping and ransom became a business in Bihar. "During their reign, kidnapping and ransom became a business in Bihar. Women used to feel unsafe while coming out of their house late at night," he said.

#WATCH | Gaya, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "RJD has ruled Bihar for several years but they don't have the guts to discuss the work done by their government. RJD is the biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar...RJD has given only two things to Bihar - jungle raj aur… pic.twitter.com/pR47LqyWLL — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

PM Slams INDIA Bloc Over Ram Mandir

Attacking the opposition alliance, the Prime Minister said the "Ghamanidya (arrogance) Ghatbandhan" possessed neither the vision nor confidence and they are accepting votes on the basis of work done by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"'Ghamandia Gathbandhan' has neither vision nor confidence. Even when these people go to ask for votes, they ask for votes on the basis of Nitish ji's works. The whole of Bihar knows why these people take credit for the works of Nitish Ji and the Central government," PM Modi said.

Accusing the leaders of the INDIA bloc of "insulting" Lord Ram by not attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya in January this year, the Prime Minister said the former boycotted the ceremony for the appeasement of one particular community.

"Tomorrow is the holy festival of Rama Navami. But, the people of the 'Ghamandia Alliance' also have problems with Ram Temple. Those who once questioned the existence of Lord Ram, are today speaking all kinds of objectionable languages at Ram Mandir. To appease one community, these people even boycotted the Prana Pratishtha programme," he said.

Hitting out apparantly at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "shakti" remark and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark on Sanatana Dharma, the Prime Minister said, "The prince of Congress openly says that he will destroy the 'shakti' of Hindu religion. Their other companions call our Sanatan Dharma dengue, malaria."

Further referring to the BJP's manifesto, which was released on Sunday, PM Modi said that it is the first time a party's manifesto is being called a "guarantee card."

"Just two days ago, the BJP released its manifesto. This is the first time that a party's manifesto is being called a guarantee card. For the next five years, Modi's 'guarantee card' has been updated. Three crore houses will be made for the poor, the poor will get free rations for the next five years, those above 70 years of age will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs; and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will be continued. All these are Modi's guarantees," he said.

The BJP released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). The manifesto released by the party promised 'One Nation One Election' and "single electoral roll."

Bihar Lok Sabha Chunav 2024

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held in four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for 8 seats each.