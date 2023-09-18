'Rone-Dhone Ka Samay Bahut Hai', PM Modi Takes Dig At Oppn Ahead Of Special Session Of Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today in a momentous speech during the opening session of Parliament, emphasizing the significance of the gathering and the achievements of India on the global stage. In his address, Prime Minister Modi began by acknowledging the importance of the special session, stating, "This is going to be a session of historic decisions. We are here to discuss the future of our great nation, and the decisions we make today will shape the destiny of India for generations to come."

PM Modi highlighted India's growing prominence on the global stage, particularly through its participation in the G20 group of nations. He proudly proclaimed, "We have become the sound of the Global South through our active participation in the G20. We are proud of this achievement, which showcases India's commitment to global cooperation and its emergence as a key player in international affairs."

The Prime Minister went on to describe the G20 as a symbol of India's bright future, saying, "The G20 is a sign of the 'ujjawal bhavisya' (bright future) of India. Our contributions in various G20 initiatives, from economic stability to sustainable development, reflect our commitment to a better world."

Modi's speech also touched upon the recently inaugurated infrastructure project, "Yahobhumi," which was dedicated to the nation just yesterday. He noted, "Yahobhumi is a testament to India's determination to create world-class infrastructure. It is a symbol of our commitment to progress and development for all our citizens."

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the parliamentarians' role in shaping the nation's future, urging them to work together for the betterment of the country. He stated, "As elected representatives, it is our duty to ensure that the aspirations of the people are met. Let us put aside our differences and work together for the progress and prosperity of India."

PM Modi concluded his speech by expressing his optimism for India's future, saying, "We stand at a pivotal moment in our history, and it is up to us to seize this opportunity and lead our nation to greater heights. Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive India."

The opening session of Parliament is expected to see lively debates and discussions on key issues facing the nation, with the Prime Minister's speech setting the tone for what promises to be a significant legislative session.