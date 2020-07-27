Rozgaar Bazaar, Delhi government's web portal attracts 51,403 applicants within six hours of launch

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital on Monday (July 27, 2020) introduced a web portal to make job opportunities available to those who lost employment due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, and the portal attracted over 51,403 job-seekers within the six hours of the launch.

The web portal has been named as 'Rozgaar Bazaar' and over 18,585 vacancies were posted by 1,071 employers.

The portal has two available options:

1. I want a job.

2. I want to hire.

It provides job-seekers with an opportunity to connect with employers via phone or WhatsApp.

In the first six hours, 26,722 connections were reportedly initiated.

Following is the list of top 5 job categories with vacancies posted by employers:

1. Sales/Marketing/Business Development – 11,367

2. Construction – 1,298

3. Accountant – 1051

4. Delivery – 1030

5. Customer Service/Tele caller – 1007

Following is the list of top 5 job categories based on the number of job applicants:

1. Back office/Data Entry – 17,527

2. Teaching – 7567

3. Sales/Marketing/Business Development – 7429

4. Customer Service/Tele caller – 7036

5. Accountant – 6379

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while launching the portal also requested the labourers who had migrated to their states during the lockdown to come back and resume their jobs.

We are launching 'Rozgaar Bazaar' today to bring Delhi's job seekers and employers on one platform. It will give a boost to the jobs market and the economy | LIVE https://t.co/YV6huKDDKB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 27, 2020

He said, "A lot of migrant labourers have now started coming back. I request the rest to come back as the situation is stable in Delhi."