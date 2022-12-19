'Rs 1500 pension to women': Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur accuses Congress of U-turn on poll promises

BJP leader and former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur has accused the newly sworn-in Congress government of making a U-turn on the poll promises. Hitting out at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, Thakur said that while the Congress promised to fulfil the promises in the first cabinet meeting or 10 days after coming to power, now the chief minister is himself saying that the poll promises would be fulfilled anytime in the next five years.

"The Congress, which came to power by misleading the public, has now started reneging on its promises. They had given a guarantee that it would fulfil the promises within 10 days, but now the Chief Minister is saying that he will fulfil the guarantees anytime in five years. It seems that the formation of the cabinet will also happen just before the elections after five years," said Jairam Thakur.

जनता को गुमराह करके सत्ता में आई कांग्रेस अब वादों से मुकरने लगी है।



उन्होंने गारंटी दी थी कि 10 दिन के भीतर वादे पूरे करेंगे लेकिन अब मुख्यमंत्री कह रहे हैं हम पांच साल में कभी भी गारंटियां पूरी करेंगे।



लगता है मंत्रिमंडल का गठन भी पांच साल बाद चुनाव से ठीक पहले होगा। pic.twitter.com/5NcEnkDJPr — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) December 19, 2022

Thakur also shared two simultaneous video footage of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to prove his claims. The first video is of Agnihotri speaking after the swearing-in ceremony in which he said, "We will deliver on the hopes of the public and on the promises that we made. We will do it in the first cabinet meeting. OPS for employees, Rs 1500 for women, one lakh jobs, the announcements made by Priyanka Gandhi ji, all these will get implemented."

In another video, CM Sukhu can be seen speaking during a TV interview. Replying to the question about Rs 1500 monthly financial assistance, Sukhu said, "We will have to make arrangements since we have promised it. At present, we are giving Rs 1500 to all males and females aged over 60 years. Now, we have to give it to women aged between 18 and 60 years and we are thinking in that direction. We have not made a promise to fulfil it in a month. We have made a promise for five years and our guarantee scheme is for five years. Our resources are increasing and then we can give Rs 1500 to them."

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and MLA from Jawali, Chander Kumar, today took oath as the pro tem Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.