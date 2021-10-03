RSS using ‘divide and rule’ to destabilise Chhattisgarh government: Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh

New Delhi: Levelling serious allegations on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh on Sunday (October 3) said that the organisation was trying to destabilise the state government.

He said that the RSS workers were trying to mislead Congress MLAs, adding that they had earlier targeted the Madhya Pradesh and Punjab governments.

“In Chhattisgarh, BJP is called 'desi angrez'. RSS workers are trying to mislead our MLAs. They targeted the Madhya Pradesh government which led to its collapse. In Punjab, they did the same. They've adapted the divide and rule policy,” MLA Singh said.

He further said that the RSS workers are provoking senior Congress leader and minister TS Singh Deo.

“Earlier, RSS workers tried to destabilise the Chhattisgarh government. Now they are provoking TS Singh Deo. But he is an intelligent and sensible leader, he will not fall for BJP's conspiracy,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, amid speculations over the possibility of a leadership change in the state, about 20 Congress MLAs known to be close to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are camped in Delhi in what is being seen by many as a show of strength.

However, Baghel, in Raipur, said the visit by the Congress MLAs to Delhi should not be seen through the prism of politics. He said that the leaders will return after their visit.

