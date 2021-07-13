RT-PCR negative report not required for fully vaccinated flyers at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: With the reduction in new COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccination coverage, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday (July 13) passed an order allowing air passengers coming from outside the state to enter the Mumbai airport without needing negative RT-PCR report.

The government has said that domestic passengers who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to produce COVID test report to enter Mumbai via air.

On May 12, the Maharashtra government had imposed restrictions on domestic passengers arriving in the state. As per the order, any passenger arriving by any mode of transport was required to carry negative RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai also issued similar directives pertaining to domestic passengers arriving in the city of Mumbai.

These restrictions were primarily imposed on the passengers arriving from Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala. However, due to increase in number of cases, it decided to impose restrictions on all the passengers arriving in Mumbai from any part of the country.

