BMC makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory to enter shopping malls in Mumbai from THIS date

Mumbai: Amid the spike in COVID infections, BMC has made RT-PCR COVID-19 test report mandatory for people entering the shopping malls in Mumbai.

In an announcement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed that it has set up Rapid Antigen Test facilities at all malls to take samples from visitors for conducting COVID-19 tests. The BMC’s new rule will come into effect from March 22.

If visitors don't have a negative Covid-19 test report, they will have to get a Rapid Antigen Test done at the entrance of the shopping mall.

"A team will be designated at the entrance for this very purpose. The details are being worked out," said Mumbai civic body.

The BMC’s announcement comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked divisional commissioners to make necessary arrangements to ensure that restrictions are implemented strictly. Earlier, CM Thackeray had met mall owners and had conveyed last warning to them.

Additionally, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had stepped forward and urged the residents to work together to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection, if they want to avoid the imposition of a lockdown.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. All Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown," said Pednekar.

The concerned authorities have been delivering numerous stern warnings to the people to take COVID-19 guidelines seriously, which is the only way to avoid a second lockdown.

Amid the ongoing rumors of COVID-19 lockdown, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, clearing the air said that lockdown isn't the solution to rising infections in the state.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 4,811 new cases and 21 deaths, which took its overall caseload to 7,71,389, while the death toll stands at 19,995.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases on Thursday which is the highest one-day spike since last March when the first coronavirus infection was detected.

It took the caseload to 23,96,340, said a health official. With 58 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138. The earlier record was 24,886 cases, reported on September 11 last year. The state is at the beginning of the second COVID-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week.

