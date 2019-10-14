close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RTC protest

RTC staffs carry out candlelight march in memory of Srinivas Reddy who immolated self

Srinivas Reddy had on Sunday succumbed to his injuries at a Hyderabad hospital after receiving 80 per cent burns. He had immolated himself on Saturday during a strike of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

RTC staffs carry out candlelight march in memory of Srinivas Reddy who immolated self
Image courtesy: ANI

Hyderabad: Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees carried out a candlelight march in the city here on Sunday in remembrance of driver Srinivas Reddy, who died after immolating himself during a protest.

"An RTC driver died today after he immolated himself during a protest in the city on Saturday. It is tragic news for the RTC workers. We urge the striking protesters not to commit suicide," Indian Federation of Trade Unions Vice-President (Telangana) SL Padma told ANI.

RTC employees from various depots carried out a candlelight march, which started from Musheerabad RTC depot and ended at Ram Nagar Circle.An RTC employee at the rally said: "We are not receiving our salaries.

Live TV

We have repeatedly sent notice to the state government but they have forced us to strike during this festive season. Srinivas Reddy had on Sunday succumbed to his injuries at a Hyderabad hospital after receiving 80 per cent burns. He had immolated himself on Saturday during a strike of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The TSRTC employees have been protesting since October 5 seeking the merger of the corporation with the government. Their protest intensified after the state government issued a statement with regards to sacking over 40,000 employees because of the protest. Srinivas' kin contended that he took his life as he was depressed over the government's attitude towards the TSRTC employees.

Tags:
RTC protestTSRTCRoad Transport CorporationTelangana
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi offers help to typhoon-hit Japan, condoles losses

Must Watch

PT43M15S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Congress-NCP is against abrogation of Article 370 in J&K?