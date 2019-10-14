RTC staffs carry out candlelight march in memory of Srinivas Reddy who immolated self

Hyderabad: Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees carried out a candlelight march in the city here on Sunday in remembrance of driver Srinivas Reddy, who died after immolating himself during a protest.

"An RTC driver died today after he immolated himself during a protest in the city on Saturday. It is tragic news for the RTC workers. We urge the striking protesters not to commit suicide," Indian Federation of Trade Unions Vice-President (Telangana) SL Padma told ANI.

RTC employees from various depots carried out a candlelight march, which started from Musheerabad RTC depot and ended at Ram Nagar Circle.An RTC employee at the rally said: "We are not receiving our salaries.

We have repeatedly sent notice to the state government but they have forced us to strike during this festive season. Srinivas Reddy had on Sunday succumbed to his injuries at a Hyderabad hospital after receiving 80 per cent burns. He had immolated himself on Saturday during a strike of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The TSRTC employees have been protesting since October 5 seeking the merger of the corporation with the government. Their protest intensified after the state government issued a statement with regards to sacking over 40,000 employees because of the protest. Srinivas' kin contended that he took his life as he was depressed over the government's attitude towards the TSRTC employees.