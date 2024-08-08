S Jaishankar On 3-Day Visit To Maldives From Friday; Attempt To Mend Strained Ties With Pro-China Muizzu?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to the Maldives beginning Friday, in a first high-level trip from New Delhi after the island nation's pro-China president, Mohamed Muizzu, assumed office nearly nine months ago. Muizzu visited India in June and attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Maldives from August 9-11," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "The visit follows the recent visit of the President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers," it added.

Jaishankar had previously visited the Maldives in January 2023. "Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and our Vision 'SAGAR', that is, Security and Growth for All in the Region," the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further," it added.

India's Push To Revive Strained Ties With Pro-China Muizzu

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office. Muizzu came to power on an anti-India plank. He ran the campaign, 'India Out' - which he said was to check New Delhi's influence in the island nation.

Soon after taking over as President, Muizzu asked India to withdraw its military personnel and signed a deal to buy Turkish drones to patrol its exclusive economic zone in the Indian Ocean. The Maldives has also allowed China to dock its research naval ship in Male.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.