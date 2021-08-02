Samajwadi Party making false claims, taking credit for work done by BJP: UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh

Lucknow: Miffed with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet on the Vindhya Dham ropeway project, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and BJP spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh has said that the SP has no chance in the upcoming assembly elections and piqued by their party’s predictable defeat, he is making “nonsensical” statements.

“Samajwadi Party’s defeat in the 2022 elections is a certainty. In fact, this time Akhilesh and his party will be swept out of Uttar Pradesh. People are waiting for the elections to kick you and your party out from the state. Even you know this well too and for this reason, you are engaged in making baseless and nonsensical statements on every petty issue,” said Singh.

Hitting out at Yadav, the senior UP Minister further said that the Samajwadi Party is just making false claims and taking the credit for whatever work the BJP has done in the state.

“Now, in regard to the development work of Vindhya Dham, Yadav is framing fabricated statements,” he said.

The BJP leader said that Yadav is a “frustrated person perpetually engaged in misguiding the people of the state through his fallacious claims”. “It is going to take him nowhere. People have lost their trust in the party. Akhilesh is making an unsuccessful attempt of spreading misinformation and misplaced campaign against the Yogi government,” he said.

“Akhilesh Yadav is bearing the fruits of what he has done while he was into power and it is the result of his deeds that he is now out of power and not able to show his face in public,” he added.

Questioning the SP chief, Singh said, “What credentials do you have when you were in the power? The lawlessness, nepotism, corruption and lobbying for terrorists have been hallmark of SP's regime. How you squandered public money in celebrations at Saifai, was a common knowledge,” Singh charged, adding "you may continue to dream to regain power but the smart and knowledgable public is not going to fall into your trap so easily. Your dreams are bound to be shattered.”

Notably, on Sunday (August 1), Yadav tweeted about the ropeway which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Vindhya Dham. Yadav credited the development of the project to his government.

