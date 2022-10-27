SAMS Odisha 2022: Plus 3 Admissions Phase 2 Merit List RELEASED at samsodisha.gov.in- Direct link here

SAMS Odisha 2022: Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha has released the SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022 for Plus 3 admissions. Students can now access the Phase 2 merit list for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. According to the official timetable made public by SAMS Odisha, candidates can report to their designated colleges and institutions starting tomorrow, October 28, 2022, and continuing through October 31, 2022, to gain admissions based on the merit list for Phase 2 Admissions. Candidates will have until 5 PM on the final day, October 31, 2022, to finish the reporting process. When the first merit list procedure closes on October 31, 2022. After then, candidates will have until November 1, 2022, to submit their slide-up form.

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022 - Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for Plus 3 Degree admissions

A new page will open, click on the link for Phase II Merit list.

Enter your college type, stream, college name, district and subject

The SAMS Odisha Merit list 2022 will be displayed below

Download and take a printout of the allotment for future references.

The second merit list for Phase 2 of the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions would thereafter be made public on November 7, 2022, at 2 PM, according to SAMS Odisha.