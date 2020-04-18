हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Sanitation worker's house in President's Estate sealed, kept in isolation with family after relative dies of coronavirus COVID-19

Another 30 families living in the President's Estate were also sent to self-isolation. An officer of Rashtrapati Bhavan is also in self-isolation.

Sanitation worker&#039;s house in President&#039;s Estate sealed, kept in isolation with family after relative dies of coronavirus COVID-19

The house of a sanitation worker in the President's Estate was sealed on Saturday and he, along with his entire family, was kept in government isolation after his relative died of the coronavirus COVID-19. Another 30 families living in the President's Estate were also sent to self-isolation. An officer of Rashtrapati Bhavan is also in self-isolation.

The family of the sanitation worker had visited the coronavirus patient in a Delhi hospital and had also attended the funeral. So far, no members of the entire family of this sanitation worker have symptoms of coronavirus.

The 30 people of Pocket-A were sent to self-isolation near Gate No 17 of the President's Estate. It is completely forbidden to visit this area.

This sanitation worker had also done cleaning work in the office of the Rashtrapati Bhavan officer after which he was sent to self-isolation.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat got the sanitation done by sealing the entire area according to the WHO guidelines.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Eight new coronavirus containment zones added in Delhi, total now 76
Corona Meter
  • 14792Confirmed
  • 2015Discharged
  • 488Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M40S

Corona 20-20: Watch top 20 coronavirus news stories of the day