Sanitation worker's house in President's Estate sealed, kept in isolation with family after relative dies of coronavirus COVID-19

The house of a sanitation worker in the President's Estate was sealed on Saturday and he, along with his entire family, was kept in government isolation after his relative died of the coronavirus COVID-19. Another 30 families living in the President's Estate were also sent to self-isolation. An officer of Rashtrapati Bhavan is also in self-isolation.

The family of the sanitation worker had visited the coronavirus patient in a Delhi hospital and had also attended the funeral. So far, no members of the entire family of this sanitation worker have symptoms of coronavirus.

The 30 people of Pocket-A were sent to self-isolation near Gate No 17 of the President's Estate. It is completely forbidden to visit this area.

This sanitation worker had also done cleaning work in the office of the Rashtrapati Bhavan officer after which he was sent to self-isolation.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat got the sanitation done by sealing the entire area according to the WHO guidelines.