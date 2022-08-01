New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was on Monday (August 1, 2022) remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 4 in a money laundering case. Raut was produced by ED at a special court in Mumbai.

Here are top developments on Sanjay Raut's arrest:

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remanded to ED custody till August 4

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was on Monday produced by ED before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande in Mumbai. The law enforcement agency had sought his remand for eight days. The ED, represented by special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, told the court that Raut and his family were direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime.

Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, appearing for Sanjay Raut, however, submitted that the allegations are "vague" and raised due to "political vendetta".

Uddhav Thackeray says he is proud of Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that he is proud of Sanjay Raut as he did not succumb to any pressure. Thackeray termed Raut as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

"I am proud of Sanjay Raut. What crime has he committed? He is a journalist, a Shiv Sainik, is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of," Thackeray said.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he called vendetta politics.

Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut's family members

Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray met with family members of Sanjay Raut in suburban Mumbai. At Raut's residence, the Shiv Sena chief met with his elderly mother, wife, daughters, and other family members.

He visited Raut's residence in Bhandup along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar, and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.

ED action against Sanjay Raut based on 'evidence': Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the ED's action against Sanjay Raut seems to be based on certain proofs.

"The ED is a national probe agency. It must have taken action against Raut based on documents and proofs. I would not comment on this issue further. His arrest and other related issues will be discussed in the court," the BJP leader said.

Shiv Sena leaders, workers protest ED action against Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leaders and workers on Monday staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city to protest ED's action against party MP Sanjay Raut. Sena workers and leaders gathered in the Kranti Chowk area of Aurangabad to register their protest.

A similar protest was held by Sena workers and local leaders in Nashik city, during which slogans were raised and activists from the party's women's wing attempted to stage a rasta roko in the Shalimar Chowk area.

Sanjay Raut has been arrested in a money laundering case

Sanjay Raut was arrested on Sunday midnight after his questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'. The ED had conducted a search at Raut's residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized.

Raut, however, has denied the allegations against him, calling them false and politically motivated.

(With agency inputs)