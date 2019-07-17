close

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

#SareeTwitter: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares throwback photo from her wedding day 22 years ago

Priyanka plunged into active politics on January 23, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday shared a throwback photo from down the memory lane on her 22nd wedding anniversary on Twitter.

“Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter,” tweeted the Gandhi scion.

The photo shows a young Priyanka, donning a banarasi saree with golden border, sitting shyly.

Priyanka shared the photo along with hashtag #SareeTwitter, a top trend on the microblogging site since Monday. Several Twitterati,  including politicians and celebrities, shared their favourite saree photos using the hashtag. Here are some posts:

 

 

Many wished Priyanka on her wedding anniversary on the post, some pointing to the physical similarities with her grandmother Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India.

Priyanka married businessman Robert Vadra in 1997 in a traditional Hindu ceremony held at 10 Janpath, New Delhi. The couple has two children.

The 47-year-old formally plunged into active politics on January 23, ahead of the Lok Sabha election. She made the incharge of Congress in Uttar Pradesh East. Following Congress' dismal show in the state, winning just one seat in the general elections, she was appointed as the incharge of Congress in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (July 14).

Tags:
Priyanka Gandhi VadraCongressWedding
