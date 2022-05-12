Save Soil movement, a movement unveiled by Sadhguru in an urgent bid to reverse and halt soil degradation, is receiving strong support from people of all walks of life including eminent personalities, experts and celebrities. Driving national policy changes towards increasing the organic content is a crucial aspect of the movement, and resulting in the support from elected representatives and politicians very imperative.

Pointing that soil is the very source of life on earth, Sadhguru regards soil as the unifying factor and saving soil as an issue that goes beyond nationality, ideology and beliefs. Understandably, the movement is witnessing support from elected representatives and politicians across the party lines.

Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change extended his complete support for the movement recently at the COP15 summit in Abidjan, where Sadhguru was the keynote speaker.

He commended Sadhguru’s recommendations, saying “Sadhguru gave a very good suggestion about the Save Soil movement, solution to global agriculture and land degradation. All three suggestion given by him, especially that we need to make aspirational for farmers to achieve the minimum threshold of three-six percent of the organic content.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a letter to Sadhguru congratulated Isha on the launch of the movement, acknowledging it as an extremely crucial initiative to battle soil degradation. Sadhguru who shared the letter on his Twitter handle thanked the veteran politician for her support.

Namaskaram Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. The Movement to #SaveSoil is an appeal to the nations of the world for unified action to prevent soil extinction & its many catastrophic consequences. We appreciate your support & thank you for your warm wishes. -Sg pic.twitter.com/xxfIJOcSUr — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 24, 2022

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti and Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare also rallied behind the movement.

Yogi & mystic @SadhguruJV Ji has always been a source of inspiration to his followers & admirers across the world. My best wishes to him for #SaveSoil Movement - an initiative which augurs well for the future of the planet @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/fOG3v0lBBx — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 17, 2022

Congress leader Milind Deora has also praised Sadhguru for his untiring global effort and wished him a safe successful Save Soil journey to Sadhguru, as did T.S.Singh Deo, Chattisgarh’s Health Minister of the Congress government.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member, Harbhajan Singh has been a constant supporter of the movement in the past two months, vocally voicing the need to Save Soil.

Earth day Everyday.. No planet on this universe is as beautiful as our Mother Earth.We humans are responsible for its degradation .Let us now come together and save our Soil our mother.#MyconnectwithSoil @SadhguruJV @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/dXQAWl3uTZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 22, 2022

Union Cabinet Minister Giriraj Singh considers the Save Soil movement as a milestone in saving humanity while Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education, appealed everyone and especially the youngsters to lead their voice to the movement.

TRS MP Santosh Kumar J from Telangana lent his support for the movement, seeing that soil is crucial for our future, while Jyotsna Tirunagari, the national spokesperson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Andhra Pradesh also supported Save Soil.

Honoured to have our #GreenIndiaChallenge got noticed by @SadhguruJV ji and elated to got invitation from him to be part of #SaveSoil movement. It’s in deed would be helpful for the #MotherNature if we restore the Soil at least part of what it has got lost due to various reasons. pic.twitter.com/cxTeko1HAo — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) April 19, 2022

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Divya Kumari and Samajwadi party spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria spoke about the importance of the movement while applauding the efforts of the volunteers behind the movement.

Subash Singh, Biju Janta Dal’s Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, also posted a tweet in support of the Save Soil movement.

As a generation, we have forgotten that we are part of the soil and unfortunately not treated soil with utmost care.Met the volunteers @cpsavesoil. Let's come

together to take steps to enrich and restore soil so that our future generations don't struggle for food. #SaveSoil pic.twitter.com/SOlY6V58SF — Subash Singh (@SSingh_odisha) April 14, 2022

Not a politician, but surely an influential personality, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev shared a video on Twitter voicing his strong support for the movement. He reminded that while everything comes from soil, the soil itself is dying. Terming Sadhguru’s 100 day Save journey across 27 nations as a ‘Satyagraha’, he viewed the movement vital to save the soil fertility.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture Ms. Meenakashi Lekhi shared her conversation with Sadhguru on saving soil. The minister is herself is a student of Botany and her inquisitiveness on the issue was apparent with the conversation traversing nutrition and food quality, sustainability, soil-friendly policy and relationship between soil and life around

Save the soil to solve major problems faced by humanity “ In Conversation For Conservation” Meenakshi Lekhi Discusses #SaveSoil with Sadhguru https://t.co/7PmKfbSBTT via @YouTube — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) March 20, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Arunanchal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu also took to Twitter to express their support for the movement. The Karnataka CM flagged off the Save Soil movement at Manipal encouraging that the movement be taken to all the taluks and districts.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey to Save Soil and has addressed leaders from 195 parties at the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) as the Keynote speaker. The primary objective of the Save Soil Movement is to urge nations to ensure that agricultural lands contain a minimum of 3-6% organic content to keep them alive and productive. Political parties and leaders from more than 70 countries have already pledged to save soil in their countries with many nations signing the MoUs with the Save Soil Movement.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also tweeted: