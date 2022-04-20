हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

SBI recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies of Specialist Cadre Officer at sbi.co.in, details here

Image for representation

Applicants are invited to apply for 11 specialist cadre officer positions at the State Bank of India. Online applications are underway and the deadline for submission is May 4. Candidates can apply online through the SBI's official website at sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment vacancy details:

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): 1 post

Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre: 04 posts

Senior Special Executive Customer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound): 02 posts

Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager: 03 posts.

Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations (Outbound): 01 post.

SBI recruitment application fee: Candidates with general/OBC/EWS status must pay Rs750 for application fees and intimation fees (non-refundable). Application fees are waived for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

To apply, click here.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

Click "Careers" on the homepage.

Select "Current Openings"

Select "Apply Online"

Register yourself 

Fill out the application form

Upload documents

Pay the application fees

Download the application form and print it out for your records.

Click here for a detailed notification.

