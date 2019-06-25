close

Uttar Pradesh

SC rejects plea seeking CBI probe into killing of UP Bar Council president Darvesh Yadav

In the petition, Indu Kaul had sought an investigation by the CBI into the murder of Darvesh Yadav and had also demanded adequate security for female lawyers.

SC rejects plea seeking CBI probe into killing of UP Bar Council president Darvesh Yadav

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Yadav. The petition was filed in the top court by lawyer Indu Kaul.

In the petition, Indu Kaul had sought an investigation by the CBI into the murder of Darvesh Yadav and had also demanded adequate security for female lawyers in courts across the country. While dismissing the plea, vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai said that a separate petition must be filed on the issue of security of women lawyers across the country.

Darvesh Yadav was elected as the first woman president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council. However, just two days after her election, she was shot dead on June 12 inside her chamber at district court premises in Agra. She was shot at be a colleague named Manish Sharma, who had killed himself after opening fire at Darvesh.

The petition also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of Darvesh Yadav. Also, it sought directives to the Delhi Bar Council to prepare a plan of action for utilisation of Rs 50 lakh allotted to it by the Delhi government. A progress report in Darvesh murder case was also sought.

