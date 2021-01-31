School reopening latest updates: List of states where schools will reopen from February 1

NEW DELHI: After more than ten months of closure due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic, schools for students of Classes 1 and 2, is all set to reopen from February 1 in several states. The decision to open schools has been taken in view of the number of coronavirus cases steadily dropping in the country. It is to be noted that several states resumed physical classes on a voluntary basis for class 10th and 12th in the month of January.

Here is a compiled list of states that have decided to reopen schools in February 1.

Maharashtra: Thane and Pune districts in Maharashtra have decided to reopen schools from January 27 and February 1 respectively, municipal corporations in both districts issued strict coronavirus guidelines. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allowed reopening of schools for Classes 5th to 8th from February 1, while in Thane, students of Classes 5th to 8th have to attend school from January 27.

Punjab: Following the conditional approval of the state government, all government, aided and private schools are set to reopen for class 1 and 2 and pre-primary classes from February 1," a statement from the state government quoting Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said. Students from Class 5 to 12 had started going to school on January 7.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for reopening of classes 1 to 5 from February 1. The schools will function full day for elementary classes. The state education department has issued guidelines in this regard. However, it is to be noted that students will attend the classes only with the written consent of parent or guardian. According to the guidelines, each section should have only 20 students. Schools for classes 6 to 12 and colleges in the state re-opened in November last year.

Haryana: Schools in Haryana will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February 1, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education. For Classes 6 to 8, schools timings will be between 10 am to 1.30 pm. Students will have to bring a certificate from any health centre or a doctor to certify that they do not have any COVID-like symptoms. They will also have to bring a written consent from their parents before coming to schools. Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.

Gujarat: The offline class of grade 9 and 11 are going to resume from February 1. Earlier, the state reopened the school for classes 10 and 12 on January 11.

Telangana: Telangana is going to reopen the schools for Class 9 to 12 in February. Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced the reopening of college classes from February 1.

Meghalaya: The northeastern state is all set to resume classes for higher education institutions from February 1. To be noted, most of the schools of Meghalaya have already resumed offline classes earlier this year.

Jammu and Kashmir: The SOP to resume classes from February has been announced and higher education institutions in the summer zone of the Jammu region will resume the offline classes for grade 10 to 12 from February 1. Whereas, in the Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division, the higher education institutions will resume offline classes on February 15.

Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka is all set to reopen from February 1 for Class 9, 10, and Pre-University classes.

Himachal Pradesh: The classes for 8-12 in schools is now set to reopen from February 1. Schools that lie on hilly region in the state and have longer winter vacations will resume classes from February 15.

