SCO Summit: PM Narendra Modi speaks on Afghanistan, radicalization, cites trust deficit in region

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 17, 2021) addressed the plenary session of the 21st meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State and spoke on various issues including increasing radicalization and the Afghanistan crisis. PM Modi also said that the major challenges in this region are associated with peace, security and trust deficit.

"The main reason for these challenges is the increasing radicalization. The recent events in Afghanistan have made the current situation even more clear. SCO needs to take proactive steps in this regard," PM Modi told SCO, which is widely known as the 'alliance of the East'.

Prime Minister Modi, attending the summit on his 71st birthday, said that SCO must develop a shared template to fight radicalization and extremism in the middle-east.

"Every country in SCO including India has moderate, tolerant and inclusive organizations and traditions related to Islam. SCO must work to create a strong network between these organizations," he added.

Addressing the SCO Summit. https://t.co/FU9WtFBWeF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

PM Modi also said, "We expect cooperation and support from all SCO countries in the calendar of activities proposed by India under its presidency of the SCO. The fight against radicalization isn't just important for regional security and inter-trust, it is also important for the future of our youth."

The Prime Minister stated that India is committed to improving its connectivity with Central Asia and believes that landlocked Central Asian countries can benefit by connecting to Indian markets.

"Our investment in Iran's Chabahar Port and our attempts in International North-South Corridor support this," he cited.

"Any connectivity initiative cannot be one-way. To ensure mutual trust, connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and participatory. There should be respect for the territorial integrity of all countries," PM Modi said at the SCO Summit.

PM Modi welcomed Iran as SCO's new partner and Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt as new dialogue partners and said that the SCO's expansion shows the increasing effect of the organisation.

This, notably, is the first SCO Summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth Summit that India is participating in as a full-fledged member of SCO. This Summit also assumes significance as the organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

