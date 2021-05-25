हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

Second COVID-19 wave: Over 3500 children under 10-yr-old test positive in Rajasthan in April, May

Over 3500 children in the age group of 1-10 years old, and over 10,000 in the age group of 11-20 years old have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, in the month of April and May, thus alarming the health officials. 

Second COVID-19 wave: Over 3500 children under 10-yr-old test positive in Rajasthan in April, May
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Rajasthan recorded 4,414 fresh coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Monday (May 24) that took its tally to 9,20,456 while 103 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,806, according to an official report. Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 804, followed by 377 in Alwar and 340 in Jodhpur, the report stated. Jaipur also reported the highest number of fatalities at 17 followed by nine in Udaipur, it said.

According to the data from the health ministry, the state, in the month of April and May, reported over 3500 positive cases of COVID-19 of children from the age group of 0-10 years old, whereas over 10,000 cases of infection were reported in children from age group of 11-20 years old. 

Below is the COVID-19 positive data of children from Rajasthan in the month of April and May : 

0-10 years: 1672 children (April)
11-20 years: 4681 (April)

0-10 years: 1917 children (May 1-23)
11-20 years: 5,341 (May 1-23)

In the second wave of coronavirus, the maximum impact was seen on people belonging to age group of 21-40 years in Jaipur. More than 60,000 people in this age group tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in these two months. However, with children also coming under the impact of the second wave led the health department being concerned. People from age group of 21-40 were exposed to coronavirus in large numbers. During this time, a large number of people succumbed to the lethal infection. 

Notably, in the months of January, February and March this year, only 431 children from 0-20 years had tested positive for COVID-19 in Jaipur.

