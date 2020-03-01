Second half of Budget Session to begins on March 2, Congress to target Centre over Delhi riots, economy

The second half of the Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Monday (March 2) and it is expected that the Congress and other opposition parties would try to use the Session to put the government on the mat on several issues including violence in Delhi and the weak economy.

The government would try to use the remaining days of the Budget Session to push important Bills relating to surrogacy and resolution of disputed tax.

The communal violence in Delhi earlier this week has claimed the lives of 42 people and left more than 400 injured and the Congress and other opposition parties have demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign for failing to maintain law and order in the national capital. It is to be noted that law and order in Delhi comes under the Central government.

The Congress has accused the Centre of failing to take required steps to control the violence that engulfed several parts of North East Delhi for three days starting on February 24.

Congress sources said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with senior leaders of her party on Saturday to hold discussions over the party's strategy to corner the BJP-led government at the Centre in both the Houses of Parliament over Delhi violence.

On the other hand, the BJP has accused Congress of doing politics over the violence and has blamed the opposition leaders of instigating the people in the name of Citizenship Amendment Act.

Congress would also target the government for the fall in Growth Domestic Product (GDP) of the country and putting the country's economy in a weak spot by its "monumental mismanagement."

Live TV

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma addressed a press conference on Saturday and said that the GDP for the third quarter was at 4.7 per cent, which was largely due to the wrong policies of the government.

The first half of the Budget Session of Parliament started on January 31 and concluded on February 11 and several Bills including the Finance Bill 2020, Aircraft (Amendment) Bill and The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill.

The Budget Session will end on April 3.