Section 144 imposed at Bhopal airport after Congress and BJP supporters gather in large numbers

Bhopal: Section 144 was imposed at Bhopal airport on Friday (March 13, 2020) as BJP, Congress supporters gathered in large number outside the airport, three days after the political crisis erupted in Madhya Pradesh.

Soon after the Madhya Pradesh police was informed of the situation, a large number of police personnel were deployed outside the airport in order to avoid any further clashes.

The tussle between both BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh began after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on March 10 as he was sidelined by the leadership. The Madhya Pradesh Congress was divided into two after 22 MLAs close to Scindia resigned from the party the same day.

Scindia joined BJP on March 11 in the presence of BJP President JP Nadda. Addressing the press conference at the BJP HQ, Scindia said, ''I would like to thank BJP chief JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it.''

Scindia also accused his former party Congress of corruption and said that it is not the same party which it was earlier. Scindia filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath confidently stated that his government is 'stable' and there is nothing to worry about. The statement of Kamal Nath came hours after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon.