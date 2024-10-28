Section 144 Imposed In Hyderabad: Police Reveal Reason - Read

In a move to avert any untoward incident amid the festivities, the Hyderabad Police has announced to imposition of prohibitory orders in the city under Section 144 (now called Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023). The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police issued an order in this regard. The orders came into effect from October 27.

The order bans gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, public meetings, and displays of symbols or messages that could incite public unrest. The Telangana police department’s notification stated that various organizations and parties are attempting to disrupt public peace and order in Hyderabad by engaging in dharnas and protests.

"Reliable information has been placed before me that several organizations, and parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, by resorting to dharnas and protests," the order read.

"With a view to maintain public order. peace and tranquillity in Hyderabad City, I, CV Anand, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City in the exercise of the powers vested in me under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier under section 144 CrPC) do hereby prohibit every kind of gathering of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings and prohibit any individual, groups of individuals from making any speeches, gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to the public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad," it added.

The police order further mentioned that peaceful dhamas and protests would allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and any dharna or protest anywhere else in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not permitted.

"The public is hereby informed that any person violating the above orders, especially around the Secretariat and other sensitive places shall be liable for prosecution under appropriate penal provisions," added the order. (With ANI inputs)