Section 144 imposed in Kerala till October 31 as COVID-19 cases surge

Thiruvananthapuram: As India has entered the fifth phase of unlock, Kerala still continues to impose restrictions due to the rising coronavirus cases. The Kerala government imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) starting from Saturday (October 3).

Section 144 prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, has been imposed in Thiruvananthapuram from October 3 to 31, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Live TV

Kerala reported its highest single-day spike with 9,258 COVID-19 cases, taking the active tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 77,482.

The numbers of the new cases district-wise are as follows: Kozhikode at 1,146, Thiruvananthapuram at 1,096, Ernakulam at 1,042, Malappuram at 1,016, Kollam at 892, Thrissur at 812, Palakkad at 633, Kannur at 625, Alappuzha at 605, Kasaragod at 476, Kottayam at 432, Pathanamthitta at 239, Idukki at 136 and Wayanad at 108.

Also Read: Coronavirus death toll in India surpass 1 lakh mark; 79,476 new COVID-19 infections reported

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus tally in India now stands at 64,73,545 with 79,476 new cases. Out of the total tally 9,44,996 are active cases and 54,27,707 are cured/discharged/migrated cases.