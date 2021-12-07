हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 invoked in Lucknow till January 5, here's all you need to know

The decision has been taken keeping in view the threat due to Omicron and protests by the farmers' organisations.

Section 144 invoked in Lucknow till January 5, here&#039;s all you need to know
Image for representation

Lucknow: Lucknow Police on Tuesday invoked Section 144 CrpC in Lucknow district from December 7 till January 5, 2022, in view of Christmas and New Year's celebration, Covid-19 threat and protest declared by various farmers' organisations.

"No one without a proper police permission will either take out a procession of five-person or more than that, nor anyone will become a part of it," an order passed by Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Police Commissionerate Lucknow said.

READ | UP govt issues guidelines for all districts on Omicron variant, all you need to know

"No one will do anything which will create communal tension inside the jurisdiction of Lucknow Commissionarate," it added.

In view of the upcoming examinations scheduled in the district, the order stated," the police force will be deployed at the examination centres of UPCS, PSC, or any other government-related examination to stop anti-social element and people involved in cheating (scandals).

Uttar PradeshLucknowOmicronFarmers protestChristmasNew year
