Uttar Pradesh

UP govt issues guidelines for all districts on Omicron variant, all you need to know

The state government is ensuring strict vigil on the borders and is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities in rural and urban areas.

Image for representation

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for all districts regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official statement said on Monday.

Apart from conducting RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to the state, genome tests of all infected patients are also being carried out according to the guidelines, it said.

Following the confirmation of cases of the new variant in other states of the country, the state government is ensuring strict vigil on the borders and is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities in rural and urban areas, the statement said.

Medical facilities are rapidly being improved to deal with the virus. In the state's Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to make proper arrangements in hospitals for dealing with the new variant.

Along with this, the state government is also keeping a close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories, the statement said. 

