Security Force Bust Narco-Terror Module In J&K's Poonch, Seize 7 Kg Heroin, 2 Crore Cash

Poonch: The security forces in Poonch district on Friday (March 3) claimed to have achieved a big success by recovering a huge consignment of narcotics, cash, and pistol along with ammunition during a raid on a house of a notorious narcotics smuggler. The house is located along the Line of Control while the owner has already been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

In an official statement issued by police Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said that the heroine and cash has been recovered from the house of a notorious drug peddler Rafi Dhana alias Rafi Lala. Rafi Dhana, a notorious narcotics smuggler, was already detained under PSA, the officer said.

ADGP Jammu further said that on some inputs, a team of Poonch police led by Inspector Sunil along with components of NCA and CRPF raided and searched the house of Rafi Dhana.

“During the search, seven kilograms of Heroin, around Rs 2 crores of cash (counting going on) and a Pistol with 01 Magazine, 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR have been recovered,” said ADGP.

“With this, Poonch police and security forces have been able to bust a huge Norco terror module and searches are still going on in presence of Magistrate and prominent citizens,” ADGP Mukesh Singh further added.

The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated while a case has been registered at Police station Mandi and further investigation has been set into motion.



