topStoriesenglish2579702
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Security Force Bust Narco-Terror Module In J&K's Poonch, Seize 7 Kg Heroin, 2 Crore Cash

The police is investigating the nexus of the terror module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers and further probe has been set into motion. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 11:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Security Force Bust Narco-Terror Module In J&K's Poonch, Seize 7 Kg Heroin, 2 Crore Cash

Poonch: The security forces in Poonch district on Friday (March 3) claimed to have achieved a big success by recovering a huge consignment of narcotics, cash, and pistol along with ammunition during a raid on a house of a notorious narcotics smuggler. The house is located along the Line of Control while the owner has already been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

In an official statement issued by police Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said that the heroine and cash has been recovered from the house of a notorious drug peddler Rafi Dhana alias Rafi Lala. Rafi Dhana, a notorious narcotics smuggler, was already detained under PSA, the officer said.

ADGP Jammu further said that on some inputs, a team of Poonch police led by Inspector Sunil along with components of NCA and CRPF raided and searched the house of Rafi Dhana.

“During the search, seven kilograms of Heroin, around Rs 2 crores of cash (counting going on) and a Pistol with 01 Magazine, 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR have been recovered,” said ADGP.

“With this, Poonch police and security forces have been able to bust a huge Norco terror module and searches are still going on in presence of Magistrate and prominent citizens,” ADGP Mukesh Singh further added. 

The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated while a case has been registered at Police station Mandi and further investigation has been set into motion. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896