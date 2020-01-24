Security forces kill top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in J&K, hunt on for another

A top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed and several jawans were left injured after an encounter broke out in the village of Zaintrag near Pulwama during the wee hours of Friday.

According to a source, the security forces conducted a search operation in the Zaintrag village after receiving specific information about the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, but they managed to get away from the cordon area.

The search continued and the terrorists were tracked down in the forest area of village Nagander which is about one kilometre away from the encounter site of Ziantrag. This triggered another encounter in which one terrorist was killed and his dead body was retrieved along with arms and ammunition.

The killed terrorist has been identified as foreign terrorist Abu Saifullaha also known as Abu Qasim. The second terrorist could not be traced and therefore the search operation will continue till afternoon.