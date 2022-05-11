हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sedition law

Sedition hearing: 'SC order is bold & historical', says Former Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi

Sedition hearing updates: Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohtagi also said Centre's decision to review the law is welcoming.

Pic Credit: ANI, File Photo

New Delhi: After Supreme Court's historic ruling which put the sedition law on hold, Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohtagi expressed his views on the decision and called it 'bold and historical'. He told ANI, "The SC order is bold&historical. Govt's decision to review is welcoming. Till reviewal, the section would not be operated. This is fair. This provision was abused constantly to stifle free speech."

He further said, "This was introduced 100 years ago by British to suppress Indians. Idea was no one should be able to overthrow them. It's lost all significance because India is a sovereign nation. Time has come for re-look."

 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also reacted to the verdict on Twitter. He wrote in Hindi, "Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason. Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason. Listening to the truth is the Rajdharma, To crush the truth is arrogance. Do not fear!"

 

For the unversed, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 11, 2022) put the sedition law on hold and told the Centre and states to refrain from registering new cases invoking Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also readRespect judiciary but there is a 'Lakshman Rekha' that can’t be crossed: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on SC’s sedition ruling

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said that it will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further reexamination is over.

It also said that reliefs granted to the accused will continue and fixed July for hearing pleas challenging the validity of the provision.

Live TV

 

