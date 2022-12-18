topStoriesenglish
Senior IPS Rajwinder Singh Bhatti appointed new Bihar DGP

Prior to his central deputation, he was DG of the Bihar Military Police.

Senior IPS Rajwinder Singh Bhatti appointed new Bihar DGP

The Bihar government on Sunday appointed senior Indian Police Service officer R S Bhatti as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

"Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, is appointed as DGP of Bihar till further orders", the notification issued by the state Home Department said. He is currently on central deputation and posted as the Additional Director General (Eastern command), Border Security Force (BSF). Bhatti will replace S K Singhal who is retiring on December 19.

Prior to his central deputation, he was DG of the Bihar Military Police. In Bihar, he worked in various capacities. During his first stint in central deputation, he worked in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as joint director.

