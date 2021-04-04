हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhagwati Yadav

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Bhagwati Singh dies, ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav expresses condolences

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Member of Parliament Bhagwati Singh died in Lucknow on April 4. His body will be donated to the King George`s Medical University (KGMU). He was 88.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Bhagwati Singh dies, ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav expresses condolences
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Former MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader Bhagwati Singh passed away at the age of 88 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday (April 4). According to IANS, his body will be donated to King George's Medical University (KGMU).

Akhilesh Yadav expresses condolences:

 

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed his condolences on his demise and tweeted in Hindi, "The founder member of Samajwadi Party, former MP and former minister Shri Bhagwati Singh ji died in Lucknow. Very sad!I express my condolences to the bereaved family. May God bless the departed soul with peace and bereavement in this hour of grief. Emotional tribute!" 

No cremation for Bhagwati Yadav

 

Family sources told the news agency that his body will be kept at his River bank Colony residence till afternoon to enable people to pay their respects, after which it will be handed over to the KGMU.

It is to be noted that Bhagwati Singh will not be cremated as he donated his body to King George Medical University years ago. There is a wave of mourning in the party with the demise of Bhagwati Singh. 

Singh was one of the founder members of the SP and a close associate of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

