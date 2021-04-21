Serum Institute shares prices of 'Covisheild' ahead of May 1 COVID-19 vaccination drive, check rates here

New Delhi: Ahead of the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 1, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has announced the prices of its COVISHILED vaccines.

The SII welcomed the Centre's announcement to vaccinate everyone above 18 and said for the next two months, it will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production.

"Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the State governments and private hospitals," it said.

The SII's COVID-19 vaccine 'COVISHEILD' will be available for Rs 400/dose in State Government hospitals, whereas, at Rs 600/dose in the private hospitals.

They said that considering the global vaccine prices, they are ensuring that their coronavirus vaccines are affordable in comparison to

any other vaccines in the world. The SII also stated the prices per dose of the global vaccines in the private market and said that the American vaccines are available for more than Rs 1500, Russian and Chinese for more than Rs 750 each.

The Serum Institute of India said that owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation, it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity.

"We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems. Post 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade," the SII stated.