Coronavirus

India records close to 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases amid second wave of coronavirus

India recorded 2,95,041 new coronavirus cases and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest ever since the pandemic broke out.

India records close to 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases amid second wave of coronavirus
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation in India has continued to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus, the data by the Union Ministry of Health suggested on Wednesday (April 21, 2021) morning.

India recorded 2,95,041 new coronavirus cases and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest ever since the pandemic broke out.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.56 crore (1,56,16,130), of which, 21.57 lakh (21,57,538) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.82 lakh (1,82,553) coronavirus-related deaths.

(This is a developing story)

