Chirag Paswan LJP Opposition

Setback to Chirag Paswan as 200 LJP leaders join Bihar’s ruling party Janata Dal-United

In a massive blow to the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar, over 200 leaders of the party switched over to the state’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Thursday (February 18) night. The development has come just a day after former MLA Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasia left the party.

Representational Image

Patna: In a massive blow to the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar, over 200 leaders of the party switched over to the state’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Thursday (February 18) night.

The development has come just a day after former MLA Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasia left the party.

The LJP leaders, led by former party spokesperson Keshav Singh, joined the JD-U at the party’s office.

JDU President RCP Singh and Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha inducted into their party all the members from LJP camp.

According to sources, among the leaders who joined the JD-U also include presidents of many cells and district presidents.

After joining the JD-U, former LJP leader Ramnath Raman Paswan slammed Chirag Paswan.

Calling Chirag a ‘thug’, Ramnath said, "someone who was not born in Bihar cannot be expected to know much about the state".

Describing LJP as a party of thugs, he said that "no one can stop Chirag Paswan from going to jail".

Meanwhile, welcoming all the 208 LJP members JD-U President RCP Singh said that his party will be strengthened by their arrival.

Chirag Paswan’s party had contested last year’s Bihar assembly elections alone and it could manage to win only one seat

