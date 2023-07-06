Sharad Pawar Hits Back At Nephew Ajit, Says 'I Am The President Of NCP'

New Delhi: Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he is still 'the president of NCP' after a meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party's Working Committee which approved the decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and Ajit Pawar's faction that joined the hands with the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government recently. Pawar also said the 'truth will come out' on nephew Ajit Pawar's claim of having the majority of the NCP lawmakers.

The veteran politician's assertion came after it emerged that the Election Commission was informed through an affidavit that Ajit Pawar was elected NCP chief through a resolution dated June 30, 2023, signed by an 'overwhelming majority' of members of the party, both from the legislative and organisational wing.

After Sharad Pawar's remarks, NCP leader PC Chacko briefed the media in Delhi and said that eight resolutions were passed in the meeting. He also said that the organisation was behind Sharad Pawar.

"NCP Working Committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and nine who joined hands with NDA. Sharad Pawar was elected national president. We don't take seriously claims of someone being national president... Our organisation is still intact and we are with Sharad Pawar," Chacko said.

He also said every three years, NCP holds elections, and people are elected regularly.

The resolutions passed by the working committee include a stand against the undemocratic and unconstitutional actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the misuse of government agencies against the Opposition. It also condemned the central government policies resulting in spiraling inflation, unemployment, and women's plight.

Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar and eight of his colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde government. While Pawar was made deputy chief minister, the others were sworn in as ministers. Subsequently, a statement issued on Wednesday on behalf of the Ajit Pawar-led faction said that Praful Patel, who has deserted Sharad Pawar, continues to be the NCP working president.

The NCP has also decided to appoint Ajit Pawar as the leader of its Legislative Party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and this decision was also ratified by the resolution passed by an overwhelming majority of NCP MLAs, the statement said.

It is notable that the factional fight of the NCP has reached the doorstep of the EC with the group led by Ajit Pawar filing over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support.