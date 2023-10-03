Sharad Pawar Blasts Eknath Shinde Govt Over Socking Death Of 24 People In Nanded Hospital

Mumbai: Slamming the Eknath Shinde government over the death of 24 people, including 12 newborns in 24 hours, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asserted that the incident highlights the failure of government systems and called for a serious response to ensure the safety of patients in the future. Sharad Pawar took to X and said “The unfortunate incident of death of 24 people including 12 newborns in 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded is literally shocking." The incident was reported at Shankarao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital here due to the alleged scarcity of medicines.

Recalling a similar incident in which 18 people died in Kalwa Hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pawar said, "Just two months ago, there was an unfortunate incident where 18 people died in a single night in Kalwa Hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation. However, due to not taking this incident seriously, such a very serious incident was repeated in the government hospital in Nanded. This shows the failure of government systems.”

Pawar noted that the government's failure to address the seriousness of that incident led to a similar tragedy in Nanded's government hospital. Pawar urged the state government to take immediate and concrete steps to prevent such incidents from recurring, emphasizing the need to save the lives of innocent patients.

“At least considering the seriousness of these unfortunate incidents, the state government needs to ensure that concrete steps are taken so that these incidents are not repeated and the lives of innocent patients are saved,” Sharad Pawar added.

Dr Shyamrao Wakode, in charge dean of the Medical College, said that the deceased were suffering from various ailments including snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc.

"Around 12 children died in the last 24 hours and 12 adults also died due to various ailments (snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc.). Due to transfers of various staff, there was some difficulty for us. We were supposed to buy medicines from the Haffkine Institute but that also didn't happen. Also, patients come from far off to this hospital and there were many patients whose sanctioned budget also got disturbed," Dr Shyamrao Wakode said.

Ex-CM and senior Congress leader from Nanded, Ashok Chavan, said that besides these deaths, another 70 patients, referred from other private hospitals in the district, are reported to be ‘critical’.

"Around 24 people's death has been reported at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital and therefore I have come here and met the Dean. The situation is concerning and serious. The government should take this up and provide immediate help...Around 70 other people are critical. Replacement of a lot of nurses who were transferred has not been given,” Chavan sai