Sharad Pawar responds to Mamata Banerjee's call against CAA, NRC; expresses willingness to protest

New Delhi: In a respond to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter to Opposition parties and non-BJP Chief Ministers to unite against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, NCP chief Sharad Pawar extended his support to her.

Acknowledging Mamata Banerjee's letter dated December 23, 2019, Pawar wrote that he agrees with her stand regarding 'solidarity with all like-minded leaders and parties' to protest against the CAA and NRC. "I will be happy to associate myself with any concerned plan to rise against the authoritarian regime of the central government and for saving our democracy. Please inform about any meeting convened or any steps taken in this context," he wrote in the letter.

The development comes almost a week after the Trinamool Congress supremo wrote to Chief Ministers and senior leaders belonging to Opposition parties, urging them to unite and chalk out a plan to 'save the country'.

"I appeal to all of you that at this juncture, let us all work together. Opposition parties must unite on one platform. The ruling party at the Centre is bulldozing this democratic movement by using state machinery and brute force," Mamata had written in the letter.

She had also appealed the non-BJP CMs and Opposition leaders to meet and chalk out a plan to determine the future course of action.

According to reports, the letter was sent to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah among others.