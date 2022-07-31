New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday (July 30, 2022) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for displaying the arrogance of power and warned that the party's days could be numbered if the common man united against it. Addressing party workers in Maharashtra's Dhule, the former union minister said that there was a legend about the sun never setting on the British Empire, but it collapsed when the common man united. "Similarly, the common man has the capacity to teach the BJP a lesson for displaying the arrogance of power," Pawar said.

Referring to the tussle between BJP MPs and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha over 'rashtrapatni' remark by the latter's colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President Droupadi Murmu, Pawar slammed the behaviour of the ruling party parliamentarians.

"The concerned MP used a wrong word for the President and apologized after realising his mistake. But the BJP wanted Sonia Gandhi to apologise. She was heckled by BJP MPs and ministers. It was our MP (daughter Supriya Sule) who escorted her out till her vehicle. Otherwise, something could have happened there," the NCP chief told party workers.

"Such is the arrogance of power of the BJP that they can take extreme steps if they do not agree with you," he said.

Pawar also hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he did not allow the Assembly speaker's election for the past two years but allowed it two days after the new government took over.

"If such is the conduct of the governor, then what will happen to democracy? It is our duty to protect democracy and the Constitution at any cost," he asserted.

(With agency inputs)