Shashi Tharoor Calls For 'President's Rule' In Manipur As Violence 'Persists'

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday called for 'President's Rule' in Manipur as violence 'persisted' in the northeastern state. Taking to his official Twitter account, Tharoor said that the state government is just 'not up to' the job they were elected to do.

"As the Manipur violence persists, all right-thinking Indians must ask themselves what happened to the much-vaunted good governance we had been promised. The voters of Manipur are feeling grossly betrayed just a year after putting the BJP in power in their state. It’s time for President’s Rule; the state Govt is just not up to the job they were elected to do," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing at least 54. The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

It is notable that the Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the Valley.

Earlier on Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said peace committees will be formed in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level. Singh made the announcement after chairing an all-party meeting over the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

"Held an all-political party meeting to discuss the current situation in Manipur and to collectively work towards bringing peace and stability in the state," he said.

During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability, Singh said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various political parties, including the Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, TMC, BSP, AAP, MPP, AIFB, MNDF, ABHKP, and former CM O Ibobi Singh.

"It was further resolved to form a peace committee in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level," he tweeted.

Singh also held a video conference with the senior officials of the state government, police, and para-military forces to review the on-ground operations.

"The entire team is working round the clock to ensure that peace prevails in the state," he said.

Earlier, he also met representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society organisation, and the All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO).