The Jammu and Kashmir elections are witnessing an unexpected turn of events. After decades of advocating separatism and boycotting elections, Hurriyat leaders and members of Jamaat-e-Islami are now showing faith in democracy. Syed Salim Gillani, a prominent Hurriyat Conference leader, has joined the mainstream by becoming part of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), a move that marks a significant departure from Hurriyat's longstanding opposition to electoral politics in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, this time, the Hurriyat has not issued any boycott call against the ongoing elections, a change attributed to the altered ground situation following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

"I believe violence is not the solution. No one should be killed, and I chose the PDP because it advocates for the reconciliation of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. I will campaign for PDP candidates," said Gillani. He added, "I felt that I could work for the people in a better way by joining this stream. The solution to the Kashmir issue lies on the table, not through guns, stones, or sticks. Only through dialogue and reconciliation can we resolve the issues."

The shift in ideology is not limited to Hurriyat leaders alone. Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, an organization known for its pro-Pakistan stance, has also indicated its willingness to participate in elections if the ban imposed on it by the Centre is lifted. This development has surprised many and marks a significant shift away from the separatist narrative that once dominated the region. Mainstream political parties have welcomed this change.

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, acknowledged the change in separatist ideology. "Elections are here, and they are now ready to contest. For years, they called for election boycotts, but today, they are preparing to participate themselves. Their ideology has changed, and what we have been saying since the 1990s has been proven right. If they now have faith in democracy, it is a success for us," he stated.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), known for its soft separatism stance, is providing space within the party for these leaders, hoping it will help them regain ground in Kashmir. Wahid Para, PDP Youth President, expressed openness to collaborating with Jamaat-e-Islami, saying, "If we had known that Jamaat-e-Islami would contest elections, PDP would have given them its constituency as well. We would have made space for them, but they did not approach us."

The local unit of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir believes this shift is a result of the bold policies implemented by the BJP government, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the heavy crackdown on terrorism and the separatist ecosystem. These measures have, according to BJP leaders, disrupted the network of separatists and terrorists, leading to a more prosperous and democratic Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajid Yousuf, BJP Spokesman for Jammu and Kashmir, remarked, "The decision made in 2019 was in the best interests of the people. Now, even those who once opposed voting are participating in the electoral process. Democracy is getting stronger, and ideologies are changing, thanks to the Prime Minister's policies."

Experts suggest that the changing socio-political landscape and the realization among the people of Jammu and Kashmir that political instability is detrimental to their future, along with the crackdown on terror networks, have finally compelled separatists to rethink their stance. This shift in ideology is seen as a positive sign for the future of a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.