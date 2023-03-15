topStoriesenglish2583945
NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: BJP Accuses Congress Of Registering Voters Fraudulently

Congress leaders are registering 100 to 500 fraud voters in their ward by putting pressure on officials, alleged BJP leader Sukhram Chaudhary.

Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 07:21 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: BJP Accuses Congress Of Registering Voters Fraudulently

SHIMLA: The ruling Congress is fraudulently registering voters with the aim of winning the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, BJP leader Sukhram Chaudhary alleged on Wednesday. Taking to reporters here, Chaudhary, the party's in-charge for the civic polls and a former minister, further alleged that the Congress government is confused between the voter lists of 2017 and 2022 and is unable to take a decision on whether to have direct or indirect election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

Congress leaders are registering 100 to 500 fraud voters in their ward by putting pressure on officials, he alleged.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls are likely to be held in April-May.

He alleged that people living outside the municipal corporation limits are being made voters in ward number 5 (Summerhill).

Alleging that block level officers are registering voters without verification, he demanded that officials discharge their duties impartially.

The government should not put pressure on officers and registration of multiple voters using the same address proof is wrong, he added.

Chaudhary said the BJP requests the Congress government to conduct the municipal elections in a fair manner.

Live Tv

Himachal PradeshBJPCongressShimla Municipal Corporation election

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!