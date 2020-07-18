हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena in party mouthpiece Saamana praises Devendra Fadnavis as Opposition leader

The Shiv Sena on Saturday (July 18, 2020) praised BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he has been doing a good job as a Leader of the Opposition.

Shiv Sena in party mouthpiece Saamana praises Devendra Fadnavis as Opposition leader

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday (July 18, 2020) praised BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he has been doing a good job as a Leader of the Opposition.

The ruling party also claimed that as Fadnavis has expressed satisfaction over the public health machinery in the state in the fight against COVID-19, it has boosted the morale of the government and the coronavirus patients.

Fadnavis had told Girish Mahajan that if the former contracts coronavirus then he should be taken to the government hospital. 

"This confidence is a morale-booster for the government and the COVID-19 patients in the state and he should be praised for that," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Although Fadnavis should be praised for this statement, he is being trolled, which is not right. We have time and again said that he has been doing a good job as a leader of opposition," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. 

The Sena said that Fadnavis has been touring the state to monitor the COVID-19 relief work and the health facilities and has expressed satisfaction over the work being carried out by the state government against coronavirus.

Shiv Sena Saamana Devendra Fadnavis
