Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut takes dig at Centre, says only 20 people can attend funeral, but 1000 can gather at liquor shops

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been very critical about the Centre’s response to coronavirus COVID-19, has yet again taken a dig at the Narendra Modi government for allowing just 20 people to attend a funeral.

Referring to the Centre’s decision to ease restrictions on the sale of alcohol, Raut quipped that only 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral, but 1,000 people can gather near an alcohol shop.

Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP said, "Only 20 people allowed to gather for a funeral - because the spirit has already left the body. 1000`s allowed to gather near an alcohol shop because the shops have spirits in them."

— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 8, 2020

It may be noted that Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier announced, "To maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 persons at last rites of deceased persons."

Raut had earlier taken a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s “light up lamps” message asking what the government is doing to improve the COVID-19 situation.

While the resumption of liquor sales in the country has been welcomed by the people and the state governments, it has triggered concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases as people were seen flouting social distancing norms to buy liquor.

Last month, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had urged his estranged cousin and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow wine shops to open, saying it will ensure revenue inflow during these hard times.

It has also been reported that the Uddhav Thackeray government is mulling on allowing home delivery of alcohol to avoid people from gathering at wine shops. Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that the state government is not in favour of opening liquor shops.

The state had earlier closed all the liquor outlets in Mumbai and the rest of metropolitan region after opening them for a day after the MHA in its new guidelines allowed sale of liquor, paan, tobacco after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing; not over 5 persons at one time at the shop.

However, with people flouting the social distancing norms, the Supreme Court on Friday asked states to consider online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus due to crowding at the shops.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states due to coronavirus with a total of 17,974 cases and 694 deaths.