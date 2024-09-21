NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was held for allegedly masturbating inside his autorickshaw in full public view near central Delhi's famous Bengali Market, police said on Saturday. Najakat, a resident of northeast Delhi's Mustafabad, was nabbed after a passerby submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident that happened Friday morning, they said.

Police said that he has two previous cases of petty thefts in northeast Delhi against him. Subhash, a resident of south Delhi's KM Pur, told police that an auto driver was masturbating inside his vehicle parked along a road at Sikandara Lane.

In his complaint, he said a lot of people were present around the area when it happened, police said. Subhash recorded a video of the incident on his phone, noted the auto's registration number and submitted to the police, an officer said.

The officer said the incident took place at 9.30 am Based on Subhash's complaint, a team was formed, the officer said. The auto's registration number led police to Najakat's house where he was held on Friday night. Police said further probe was underway.