SHOCKING: Big loss for Mamata Banerjee, Bengal cabinet minister Subrata Saha dies minutes after hospitalization

Minister Subrata Saha died suddenly at Murshidabad Medical College on Thursday morning. He died at 10:40 am today. He was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College in Berhampore as he suddenly fell ill on Wednesday night. Subrata Saha was the Minister of State for Food Processing Department of the state. He is MLA from Sagardighi in Murshidabad. He was 69 years old. It is known that recently Subrata's gallbladder operation was done in Kolkata. He recovered and returned to the district on Wednesday morning. But at night he suddenly started feeling sick. After that, he was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College in Berhampore. He died there suddenly around 10:40 am on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed deep grief over the sudden death of her colleague in the Cabinet. In the condolence message, the Chief Minister wrote, "I had a long personal relationship with Subratababu. His political and social contributions will be remembered. With the demise of Subrata Saha, a vacuum has been created in the political world. My heartfelt condolences to Subrata Saha's family."

In 2011, Subrata Saha was elected as the only Trinamool MLA from Murshidabad district from Sagardighi. He became MLA from that center for 3 consecutive times. Subrata's death shadowed the political circles of the district. At one time, he was in Congress. Later, he joined Trinamool. Besides a long political career, he was also associated with various social service activities. Minister Firhad Hakim will pay his last respects to Subrata.